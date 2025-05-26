AM Roundup: Shooting involving police, Valley Marine reunites with family, reverse lane update

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for May 26, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heat builds across Arizona with a chance of tropical moisture this weekend

We're warming up across the desert Southwest and staying dry for now.

This Memorial Day, get ready for lots of sunshine with highs right around 100º and mild overnight lows in the mid-70s.

A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers on Sunday.

Officials say it happened just after 2:30 p.m. near 24th Street and Cactus Road.

According to a Phoenix police spokesperson, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop.

Before the officer left his car, "the man got out of his vehicle and began arguing with the officer."

This Memorial Day weekend, a Valley family was able to celebrate a return home at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Corporal Josue Cisneros joined the Marines right after graduating from South Mountain High School in 2023. He had been away from home for six months, fulfilling his duties at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Cisneros was able to make it back to the Valley thanks to the non-profit Miles for Military, who paid for his plane ticket in exchange for volunteer hours.

“Wanted to be here for my sister’s graduation from high school. And it’s also my birthday next week, so we’re trying to just combine it in a little get-together with friends and family,” said Cisneros.

Phoenix city council members voted unanimously to conduct another study on the controversial reverse lanes on 7th Avenue and 7th Street, despite a petition with over 5,000 virtual signatures calling for their removal.

The council's decision came after more than an hour of public comment from people concerned about road safety on the "Sevens”.

Before the petition was heard by the council, our Operation Safe Roads team watched drivers not follow reverse lanes rules during rush hours.

Despite these concerns, council members chose not to eliminate the reverse lanes but instead approved a new study to examine their effectiveness and safety.

"I think we need more data," Debra Stark, District 3 council member, said.

Stacey Champion, who started the petition to end the reverse lanes, said the decision was frustrating.

Memorial Day events are happening across the Valley on Monday, May 26, to honor those who died while serving our country.

Several cemeteries and cities across the Valley are among those holding services in observance of our fallen servicemembers. Here's where to go:

MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY| Litchfield Park

The City of Litchfield Park will hold a 30-minute Memorial Day ceremony at the WWII Memorial on the west side of Litchfield Elementary School. There will be a floral tribute, the playing of "Taps," a prayer, and a moment of silence.



When: May 26 at 7 a.m.

Address: 255 W Wigwam Blvd in Litchfield Park

