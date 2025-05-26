MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat builds across Arizona with a chance of tropical moisture this weekend

PHOENIX — A warming trend is setting up across the Desert Southwest, with dry conditions holding for now, but some tropical moisture could shake things up by the weekend!

This week, including Memorial Day, starts off near seasonal norms, with highs in the mid 90s to around 100 degrees.

Two weather systems are in play: one moving through Arizona now, and a stronger one settling into the Great Basin. Together, they’ll keep our temperatures steady with some breezy afternoons, especially in western Arizona.

By Friday and Saturday, high pressure builds in and temperatures will rise into the 100 to 106 degree range. Heat risk will increase, especially across lower desert areas like the Valley, so take precautions if you’re spending time outdoors.

As we head into the weekend, a cutoff low near Baja California could pull in moisture from a weakening tropical system. If that moisture makes it north, we may see a slight chance for rain late Saturday through Monday.

However, model disagreement is high, so confidence remains low for measurable rainfall at this point.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.88" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

