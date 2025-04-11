AM Roundup: Record heat, lawsuit against city of Tempe, success of youth mental health program

Happy Friday! It's looking to be a record-breaking day in the Valley with the warmth lasting into the weekend!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, April 11, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - More record heat and air quality alerts today!

Phoenix is gearing up for another round of triple-digit heat today! Temperatures will reach 102º this afternoon, breaking the current record of 99º set in 2023.

An East Valley dental office is facing a second civil lawsuit after a dental assistant is accused of sex crimes with three young patients.

In the lawsuit, the parents allege their child went to Kidiatric Dental in Chandler in May 2024.

The director of AZ Hugs, a Valley non-profit that feeds the unhoused and provides other social services, filed a joint lawsuit against the city of Tempe over an ordinance he claims targets marginalized groups.

"This ordinance is being used to limit access to, you know, these basic human necessities,” AZ Hugs Director Austin Davis told ABC15. “So first and foremost, the goal is, let's get this law invalidated so that they can't use it against other groups and this population again.”

The ordinance in dispute requires a special event or other permit when an event is held utilizing city property — a rule the city notes has been in place for decades.

"It really just felt like they were using this arbitrary permit review process as a way to halt access to these basic human necessities, you know, access to food and water for enough time where they could push the homeless population out to neighboring cities,” Davis said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley is seeing success in its mental health program, aimed at addressing the needs of underrepresented communities and kids after the negative impacts from the pandemic.

“The Whole Child Approach” pilot program started in Maricopa and Pinal counties in 2022 as a partnership with Terros Health. The organizations aimed to work with children and teens for three years to boost behavioral and mental health through games, art therapy, and other therapeutic interventions.

The Mesa Police Department's chief is retiring after 30 years of service.

Chief Ken Cost issued a statement Thursday saying his retirement will begin June 30.

Cost became interim chief in 2019 and became official chief in 2020.

“It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to serve as Mesa’s Police Chief and to work alongside the dedicated men and women of this department,” said Chief Cost. “Together, we’ve built a department that prioritizes community engagement, officer wellness, and innovative approaches to public safety. I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I know the foundation we’ve laid will continue to serve the Mesa community for years to come.”

Cost was first hired in January 1995 as a patrol officer. He has worked in several roles, including assistant chief, Special Investigations-Gang Unit, Community Action Team, and criminal investigations.

