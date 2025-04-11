MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More record heat and air quality alerts today!

PHOENIX — Phoenix is gearing up for another round of triple-digit heat today!

On average, Phoenix sees its first 100-degree day in early May, so this early-season heat comes with a minor to moderate risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially for children, seniors and outdoor workers.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside in the afternoon, and never leave kids or pets in your car for any amount of time.

The daily heat records of 99 degrees on Friday and Saturday could be broken too, as temperatures continue in the low 100s.

High pressure is bringing the heat, but it's also leading to stagnant air, which allows pollution to build up.

Ozone High Pollution Advisories are in effect through Friday in the Valley.

If you have asthma, COPD, or any other respiratory issue, limit your time outside in the afternoon hours or you may have difficulty breathing.

Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection.

Kids, older adults and anyone trying to exercise outside may experience health impacts from this ozone pollution, too. Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain and upper respiratory issues.

To prevent the pollution problem from getting worse, try to carpool, take public transportation or work from home. Even refueling your vehicle after dark will help.

Air quality will improve and temperatures will drop over the weekend as winds pick up.

Those stronger winds could increase fire danger across our state, especially across southeastern Arizona where peak gusts could hit 35 to 40 mph. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect this weekend for southeastern Arizona due to the high winds, low humidity, and dry fuels.

Here in the Valley, expect breezes Saturday and Sunday with gusts near 25 to 30 mph.

Temperatures will drop back into the mid 90s heading into next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.84" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

