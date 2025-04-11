Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost announces retirement after 30 years

The Mesa Police Department's chief is retiring after 30 years of service.

Chief Ken Cost issued a statement Thursday saying his retirement will begin June 30.

Cost became interim chief in 2019 and became official chief in 2020.

“It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to serve as Mesa’s Police Chief and to work alongside the dedicated men and women of this department,” said Chief Cost. “Together, we’ve built a department that prioritizes community engagement, officer wellness, and innovative approaches to public safety. I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I know the foundation we’ve laid will continue to serve the Mesa community for years to come.”

Cost was first hired in January 1995 as a patrol officer. He has worked in several roles including assistant chief, Special Investigations-Gang Unit, Community Action Team, and criminal investigations.

He was promoted to assistant chief in March 2018 and he supervised the Patrol Operations Bureau.

Cost spoke with ABC15 in 2020 after being named the official chief.

At the time, Cost was the fourth Mesa police chief in 10 years. He said he'd hoped to have a longer tenure than some of his predecessors.

“I have no plans to go anywhere," Cost said in 2020. "I’m not looking for anything else to do. This is my agency. This is my home."

Cost became interim chief after Chief Ramon Batista suddenly resigned from the post four prior.

According to a release from the city, during his tenure as chief, Cost implemented initiatives that have positioned Mesa as the second safest major city in the United States, with a population of over 500,000. He implemented innovative approaches to policing, including developing the department’s Strategic Plan, the nationally recognized SPARC Youth Sports Program, comprehensive training reforms, and technological advancements such as the Real-Time Crime Center and drone first responders.

Incoming City Manager Scott Butler will appoint a new police chief in June.