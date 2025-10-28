AM Roundup: PXU looking at major cuts, one-on-one with Congresswoman-elect Grijalva

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! Can you believe October is almost over?

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Phoenix not done with the 90s yet this week

We're heating things back up across Arizona! High pressure is taking over, pushing Valley highs into the low 90s again today. Overnight lows stay mild in the mid-60s.

One of Arizona’s largest high school districts announced it will cut staff positions over the next two years due to declining enrollment, resulting in a budget shortfall.

The district projects it needs to make up a roughly $35 million deficit over the next two school years.

In a letter to staff on Friday, the Phoenix Union High School District’s (PXU) superintendent said the district will start a reduction-in-force, or RIF, process soon.

In the letter, Superintendent Thea Andrade said the district saw a decline of about 1,800 students this school year. Last year, they saw a decrease of about 1,200 students, totaling around 3,000 students in the last two years. The letter said it’s a loss of about 10% of the overall student population since 2022.

An Arizona man was on his way to get food at a Tempe restaurant last year when police pulled him over in his expensive Ferrari.

According to police, Eli Landry was “trying to test the physical endurance of the vehicle” — a silver 812 that he said often attracts attention on the roads.

The 24-year-old was driving near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard. He had a friend driving behind him in a Dodge Charger.

“Obviously, our cars are loud,” said Landry. “Can’t control that."

Body camera footage shows officers handcuffing Landry for exhibition of speed and reckless driving after he was parked in a parking garage.

More than a month after she won the District 7 special election, Congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva is still no closer to learning when exactly she'll take her oath of office.

ABC15 traveled to Yuma County on Monday, where Grijalva was meeting with seniors in Somerton.

Arizona's 7th congressional district includes parts of the West Valley, Tucson, and Yuma County. They've been without representation in the U.S. House since March, when Congresswoman-elect Grijalva's father, longtime U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva, passed away from cancer.

Since winning back on Sept. 23 against her Republican challenger, House Speaker Mike Johnson has not set a date for her to be sworn in. Instead, he said it would happen when the House is back in session and the federal government re-opens.

In a place defined by bars and boundaries, one Tempe writer is helping inmates break free through art.

Jeff Kronenfeld, a former inmate turned published author and screenwriter, is returning behind prison walls, this time with purpose.

He’s leading comic-making workshops inside California’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, helping incarcerated artists turn their own stories into illustrated journeys of redemption.

Partnering with Project Paint, Jeff hopes the power of storytelling can inspire transformation and prove that sometimes the boldest lines drawn are the ones that define a new path forward.

