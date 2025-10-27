Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Tempe artists helping prisoners express themselves through creativity

ABC15 talks with Jeff Kronenfeld, a former inmate who is now a published author and screenwriter
In a place defined by bars and boundaries, one Tempe writer is helping inmates break free through art. Jeff Kronenfeld, a former inmate turned published author and screenwriter, is returning behind prison walls, this time with purpose.
He’s leading comic-making workshops inside California’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, helping incarcerated artists turn their own stories into illustrated journeys of redemption.

Partnering with Project Paint, Jeff hopes the power of storytelling can inspire transformation and prove that sometimes the boldest lines drawn are the ones that define a new path forward.

Watch the full story from ABC15's Cameron Polom in the video player above.

