AM Roundup: Push for new missing person alert system, more winter weather, positive border stories

Good Monday morning! After a gorgeous weekend, we're in for a nice Monday before another taste of winter moves through the state.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 10, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Winter returns this week

High pressure is bringing sunshine and warmth today, with Valley highs reaching the mid-80s, but a cooldown is on the way, along with a chance for evening rain tomorrow!

People who have never lived near the border may not have an accurate picture of its problems—or the good things it offers the rest of the country.

Often, stories about the border, especially national stories, are about the smuggling of people or illegal drugs, but they don’t say much about the positive effects of cross-border trade. Congressman Juan Ciscomani brought some of his congressional colleagues to the border area to learn about that.

Ciscomani invited nine newly elected Republican members of Congress to see the border as people from the border see it.

New members of Congress tour U.S.-Mexico border

A new bill in the Arizona state legislature seeks to create an AMBER Alert-style system for missing Indigenous people.

The AMBER Alert system started in 1996 as a powerful tool to locate missing or kidnapped children.

HB 2281 aims to expand that system to include missing Indigenous people of all ages.

ABC15 is hearing from viewers who say they were stranded in their vehicles overnight on I-40 in the high country because of the winter weather.

The Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed to ABC15 that they worked on multiple incidents yesterday that forced major highways to close overnight and through the morning, and they did conduct welfare checks when possible.

At one point Friday evening, ADOT reported more than a 15-mile backup of cars stranded because of vehicle slide-offs and crashes due to the winter weather.

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, March 10-16.



Scramble: Kids eat free March 10-14! Get a free kids meal with the purchase of a regularly priced adult meal.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering a Pi Day deal on March 14 — get a giant, New York-style slice of pizza for $3.14!

RA Sushi is offering a buy one, get one free lunch deal through March 26, Monday through Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its North Scottsdale location.

