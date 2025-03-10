Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Brief warm-up before winter storms arrive

Today will be noticeably warmer than yesterday as high pressure brings warmer air for today and tomorrow. But a pair of winter storms are set to move through Arizona by mid-week.
PHOENIX — We’re enjoying a brief warm-up before more winter storms impact the state.

Today, temperatures will climb, with the Valley reaching the mid 80s.

Next up, a winter storm moves in Tuesday night and lingers into Wednesday morning. This system will bring a sharp drop in temperatures, gusty winds, and the potential for rain and snow.

The Valley could see between 0.10 and 0.30 inches of rain, while snow levels will fall to 6,000-6,500 feet in the high country. Accumulations will be light, with most areas near Flagstaff, the Rim, and the White Mountains picking up an inch or less.

Looking ahead, an even stronger storm arrives late in the week, ushering in colder temperatures. Expect more rain in the Valley and a greater chance of accumulating snow in the high country, especially from Thursday into Friday morning.

Stay tuned for updates as we refine snowfall and rainfall totals!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.42" (-1.65" from average)
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
