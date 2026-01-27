AM Roundup: Protests around the Valley after Zipps searches, Phoenix police shooting

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are starting to climb, and we'll be feeling like spring by the end of the week!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, January 27; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Big warm-up in the Valley this week!

High pressure is building back into Arizona this week, bringing a steady warm-up across the Valley. Afternoon highs return to the 70s today and continue climbing each day through the end of the week.

Multiple Zipps Sports Grill locations around the Valley were raided on Monday by agents with Homeland Security.

ABC15 crews spotted agents at multiple restaurant locations, followed by several protests.

According to a statement from HSI, it's part of a months-long criminal investigation with other federal partners.

Agents were there to serve federal search warrants at 15 locations across the Valley. HSI did not provide the exact locations; however, ABC15 was able to confirm agents present at most of the Zipps locations in the Valley.

Dozens of protestors could be seen at the location on Central Avenue and Osborn Road. Later in the evening, more protests sparked at the Camelback and Miller roads location.

Scottsdale police later confirmed one person was arrested during the protests at the Camelback and Miller roads location.

A man is dead after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers on Monday evening.

Phoenix police say the incident occurred near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after 6 p.m. when officers were dispatched to check out a shooting call.

The caller said a man was shooting at a home and that the gunfire had struck a family member.

When officers arrived, someone told the officer that someone was "shooting people" and to go inside. The officer then ran toward the home and fired one round from his duty rifle through the open door of the home.

When officers entered the home, they located two men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dozens of midwife supporters gathered at the Arizona State Capitol on Monday as lawmakers considered two bills aimed at reforming oversight and expanding care for the state's approximately 100 certified professional midwives.

The bills stem from ongoing concerns about midwife safety and quality of care following several tragedies, including the 2023 death of Jordan Terry and the stillbirth of her baby, Mack.

Both bills were ultimately held for revisions based on medical community feedback during an Arizona House Health and Human Services Committee hearing.

House Bill 2251 would change how the Arizona Department of Health Services oversees licensed, non-nurse midwives, who typically work in birth centers or assist at home births. The legislation would expand allowable medications, create an ADHS midwife advisory committee, change midwifery reporting rules, and require liability insurance disclosures to clients.

"There is not a one-size-fits-all when it comes to birth," said Morgann Burres, vice president of the Arizona Community Birth Coalition. "The most important thing is that your provider is safe."

A Valley senior who spent $900 on a wheelchair lift that broke twice within a month received a full refund after ABC15's Let ABC15 Know team got involved.

87-year-old Charlie has had several back surgeries and isn't healing well. He uses a motorized wheelchair to get around, but it’s too heavy for his wife, Harriet, to load into their car.

The couple decided to purchase a folding wheelchair lift for $900 based on a recommendation from the medical equipment staff.

"The medical equipment people suggested a folding lift," Charlie said.

The couple used the lift for two weeks before it broke. They say the company sent them a replacement lift, but that one also broke just two weeks after using it.

