Arizona midwife regulation bills held for revisions following opposition at committee hearing

PHOENIX — Dozens of midwife supporters gathered at the Arizona State Capitol on Monday as lawmakers considered two bills aimed at reforming oversight and expanding care for the state's approximately 100 certified professional midwives.

The bills stem from ongoing concerns about midwife safety and quality of care following several tragedies, including the 2023 death of Jordan Terry and the stillbirth of her baby, Mack.

Both bills were ultimately held for revisions based on medical community feedback during an Arizona House Health and Human Services Committee hearing.

House Bill 2251 would change how the Arizona Department of Health Services oversees licensed, non-nurse midwives, who typically work in birth centers or assist at home births. The legislation would expand allowable medications, create an ADHS midwife advisory committee, change midwifery reporting rules, and require liability insurance disclosures to clients.

"There is not a one-size-fits-all when it comes to birth," said Morgann Burres, vice president of the Arizona Community Birth Coalition. "The most important thing is that your provider is safe."

A companion bill, HB 2252, would allow midwives to accompany patients in ambulances during emergencies to continue providing care until they reach the hospital.

State Rep. Selina Bliss, D-Prescott, sponsored both bills. She said the legislation focuses on transparency rather than expanding the scope of practice.

"Consumers of midwives - they don't often understand the different levels of training and licensure and certification or lack thereof," Bliss said.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

However, the proposals also face opposition from multiple groups. The Professional Firefighters Association of Arizona opposed the ambulance bill, and several organizations representing doctors and hospitals, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, opposed the midwife rules bill as currently written.

Dr. Elana Addis, a gynecologist, raised concerns about potential delays in getting emergency medical help during postpartum hemorrhage situations.

The ABC15 Investigators reported on quality of care and oversight issues for non-nurse midwives following the Terry family tragedy. Parker Terry, Jordan's widower, has been instrumental in pushing for the new legislation.

Bliss announced plans to name the legislation the Jordan and Mack Terry Act in their memory.

"It will be their legacy," Bliss said.

This story was reported on-air by ABC15 Senior Investigator Melissa Blasius, and it has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.