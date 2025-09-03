AM Roundup: Powerball drawing, Phoenix officers hurt in shooting, DCS investigations

PHOENIX — It's Wednesday, and temperatures will be a little cooler today as monsoon storm chances start to rise!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for September 3; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Monsoon storm chances stick around

Monsoon storm chances stick around all week, including today. Expect a few spotty storms this afternoon, and otherwise partly cloudy skies with a high of 104º.

ABC15 is launching an in-depth series titled DCS: State of Failure.

This ongoing project is being spearheaded by the ABC15 Investigators and includes Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) reporting, exclusive interviews, and analysis from our team.

We’re launching DCS: State of Failure because too often, and for far too long, Arizona has failed to protect vulnerable children from abuse, neglect, and danger.

In recent months, our newscasts have been filled with a new batch of troubling deaths, including Rebekah Baptiste, Emily Pike, and Zariah Dodd.

But problems go back as far as you want to look.

DCS director questions agency’s response to Rebekah Baptiste case

How Rebekah Baptiste's murder has sparked accountability from DCS

Two officers have been injured after a shooting involving police in Phoenix on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near 17th Avenue and Buckeye Road when members of the Phoenix Police Department Special Assignment Unit (SAU) were serving a search warrant.

Officials say the SAU members knocked on an apartment door and were met with gunfire.

Three people were inside the apartment, and one of them was shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes and MASH units rescued more than 60 dogs from a home after receiving a tip that was forwarded directly to Sheriff Jerry Sheridan's Facebook page.

Crews served a search warrant at a home near Camelback Road and Jackrabbit Trail, where detectives say the homeowner operated as a breeder.

"She has a website selling them for about $2,000 to $3,000,” MCSO’s Animal Crimes Unit detective Dave Evans said.

At least one dog was found dead, with dozens of others living in what investigators described as filthy conditions.

More than 60 dogs seized from alleged Litchfield Park puppy mill

Wednesday's Powerball drawing could make someone a billionaire!

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since late May, and Wednesday's estimated jackpot currently stands at $1.3 billion.

If someone wins the jackpot on Wednesday, it would be the fifth-largest prize in Powerball's history.

The winner can either choose to receive the $1.3 billion over 30 annual payments or they can choose the lump sum payment option.

The lump sum payment for Wednesday is currently estimated to be $589 million.