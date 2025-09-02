Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No winner Monday, Wednesday Powerball jackpot estimated at $1.3 billion

The lump sum cash value is estimated at $589 million
No one won Monday's huge Powerball jackpot, meaning Wednesday's prize will be even bigger!

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since late May, and Wednesday's estimated jackpot currently stands at $1.3 billion.

If someone wins the jackpot on Wednesday, it would be the fifth-largest prize in Powerball's history.

The winner can either choose to receive the $1.3 billion over 30 annual payments or they can choose the lump sum payment option.

The lump sum payment for Wednesday is currently estimated to be $589 million.

Twelve tickets nationwide won at least a million dollars after they matched the five white balls, but not the Powerball in Monday's drawing.

None of those winning tickets were sold in Arizona.

While $50,000 winners have not been announced yet, there are still multiple unclaimed $50,000 prizes from Saturday's Powerball drawing in Arizona.

To check all large unclaimed Arizona Lottery prizes, click here.

