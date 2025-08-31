Powerball jackpot estimated at $1.1 billion ahead of Labor Day drawing

Labor Day is bringing Americans more than a day off this year; it could make someone the country's newest billionaire!

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since late May, and Monday's estimated jackpot currently stands at $1.1 billion.

If someone wins the jackpot on Monday, it would be the fifth-largest prize in Powerball's history.

The winner can either choose to receive the $1.1 billion over 30 annual payments or they can choose the lump sum payment option.

The lump sum payment is currently estimated to be $498.4 million.

There were nine tickets nationwide that matched the five white balls but not the Powerball Saturday night. All of those lucky winners received $1 million.

115 lucky winners get $50,000 prizes as well. Five of those prizes were won in Arizona and remain unclaimed, according to the Arizona Lottery.

Four of the five unclaimed prizes were sold in the Valley. Two were sold in Surprise, while one each was sold in Phoenix and Avondale.

The fifth $50,000 unclaimed Arizona prize was sold in Lake Havasu City.

To check out more info on the Arizona Lottery's unclaimed prizes, click here.