AM Roundup: Possible deal reached to end shutdown, triple shooting under investigation in west Phoenix

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Near-record highs on Monday!

The warmth just doesn't want to quit! We're tracking near-record highs across the Valley today with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze. Look for a high of 89º, just two degrees shy of the record set back in 2009.

A bipartisan deal has been reached that could end the government shutdown, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

The source tells Scripps News that the deal was led by Senators Angus King, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan — all of whom previously served as governors — and there are now enough Democratic caucus members in support of the plan to move it forward.

The agreement would fund the government through Jan. 30, setting up another deadline early next year. It also guarantees a December vote on an Affordable Care Act bill chosen by Democrats, and advances a bipartisan minibus to reverse shutdown-related workforce cuts, restore back pay and protect against similar actions in the future.

The proposal also includes full SNAP funding through fiscal year 2026, after the program was put at risk during the shutdown.

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road that left one person dead.

Officers were called to the area early Sunday morning and found three people had been shot.

One of the victims died at the scene, and the other two were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.

A man has died after he was reportedly hit by multiple cars in Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th and Dunlap avenues around 10 p.m. for a reportedly deadly hit-and-run crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been seriously hurt.

He was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

Police believe the man was walking across the street when he fell and was hit by multiple vehicles.

A Valley father left his six-figure corporate job to help some of the community's most marginalized residents by giving haircuts.

Richard Agers, 33, traded his management position and steady paycheck to become a traveling barber who provides free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness across the Valley.

"It was a good job for my last corporate job," Agers said as he smiled about his previous career.

The monotony of the 9-to-5 lifestyle didn't bring him fulfillment. Instead, he found purpose in the simple act of cutting hair and listening to people's stories.

"At the end of it, (my barber) gets a thank you every time, a hug, a see you next week that's meaningful," Agers said.

