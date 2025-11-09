Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dies after being hit by multiple cars near 35th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix

Police say 'multiple' cars hit the man, but it's not clear exactly how many cars were involved
PHOENIX — A man has died after he was reportedly hit by multiple cars in Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th and Dunlap avenues around 10 p.m. for a reportedly deadly hit-and-run crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been seriously hurt.

He was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police believe the man was walking across the street when he fell and was hit by multiple vehicles.

While police did not say exactly how many vehicles hit the man, they said none of them stayed on scene after hitting the man.

The crash remains under investigation.

