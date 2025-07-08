AM Roundup: Phoenix takes action after A/C outage at senior center, Hobbs signs animal cruelty bill

Good Tuesday morning, Arizona!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning

High pressure is cranking up the heat across Arizona this week, including here in the Valley. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through Thursday in Phoenix with afternoon highs reaching up to 113º and overnight lows only dipping into the low 90s.

Prime Day is no longer a one- or two-day sale to boost sales during the slow month of July. It has become a mega event in recent years.

And this year, Amazon and Walmart are competing for your business this week as they try to top each other with their biggest online sales of the summer.

The City of Phoenix has taken action after ABC15 reached out regarding a senior living apartment complex without adequate air conditioning.

The temperatures on Monday topped 110º, but multiple tenants at Urban League Manor were dealing with A/C issues. Their loved ones reached out to our team, hoping to get help.

One tenant and others have been feeling the impact of the heat since Friday. They said that's when the A/C went out.

Some said this has been an ongoing issue over the summer for years.

ABC15 was told this most recent issue happened days after the electricity went out for a period of time at the complex near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

"You try going outside. Maybe the air will circulate," described one renter. "You open the door [and] nothing, nothing helps."

City of Phoenix takes action after A/C goes out at senior living complex

When a private art commission hit a dead end, one Phoenix artist wasn't going to let the paint dry up on the project.

Instead, she is helping to bring new art to brighten the spirits at Phoenix Children's, thanks to the help of a local entrepreneur.

Artist Sunni Combs worked with entrepreneur Asem Janabi to turn her unused automotive art into a seven-piece collection being donated to the hospital to help brighten the hallways and spirits of young patients.

Local artist steps up for Phoenix Children's with automotive art

Advocates are celebrating an animal welfare-related victory following the signing of SB 1658 by Governor Katie Hobbs Monday morning.

SB 1658 specifies basic care for domestic animals and helps protect them from neglect and abuse. The bill makes it a requirement for pet owners to provide adequate food, water, and shelter for their animals.

Governor Hobbs signs bill strengthening Arizona's animal cruelty laws