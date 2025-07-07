Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Local artist steps up for Phoenix Children's with automotive art

Sunni Combs partnered with local entrepreneur Asem Janabi to make sure the spirits of young patients remain bright
When a private art commission hit a dead end, one Phoenix artist wasn't going to let the paint dry up. Instead, she is helping to bring new art to brighten the spirits as Phoenix Children's.
PHOENIX — When a private art commission hit a dead end, one Phoenix artist wasn't going to let the paint dry up on the project.

Instead, she is helping to bring new art to brighten the spirits as Phoenix Children's, thanks to the help of a local entrepreneur.

Artist Sunni Combs worked with entrepreneur Asem Janabi to turn her unused automotive art into a seven-piece collection being donated to the hospital to help brighten the hallways and spirits of young patients.

Hear from both Combs and Janabi about how they turned a detour into a destination full of purpose in the video player below.

