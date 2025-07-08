MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning in the Valley this week!

PHOENIX — High pressure is sending temperatures soaring this week across Arizona!

Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect in the Valley Tuesday through Thursday, so those will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in these dangerously hot temperatures.

Limit your time outside between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, keep your pets inside, and check in on friends and family to make sure they have enough cooling.

Also, remember to never leave children or pets in your vehicle.

The hottest day of the week will be Wednesday with a potential high of 117 degrees in Phoenix. That could break the daily record of 116 set in 2024.

The "heat risk" will range from major to extreme across central and southwestern Arizona this week. That means your chance of a heat-related illness is very high without proper hydration or access to cooling.

Temperatures are expected to ease slightly by the weekend, but will likely stay near 110 degrees through early next week.

Our Valley forecast will stay dry all week long, but there is still a slight chance of daily monsoon storms along the Mogollon Rim and in other parts of the Arizona high country.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.45" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (+0.01" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

