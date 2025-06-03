AM Roundup: Officer hurt in Apache Junction, bird flu in Maricopa County, Lori Daybell trial delay

Good Tuesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for June 3, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Historic rain to start June

It's a warm and muggy start to your Tuesday, all thanks to the record-setting rain we've had so far this month here in the Valley!

Today, we're looking at mostly sunny skies with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 90s, and overnight lows staying near 80.

An officer was injured in a shooting in the East Valley Monday morning.

The incident happened near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road.

Officials say that at around 9:30 a.m., police received calls about a man driving in the area with a firearm.

When officers arrived at the location, a man exited his vehicle and started walking away with a gun.

Officers reportedly followed the man on foot while giving commands to stop. The suspect did not react or respond.

Officials say officers then deployed "less lethal ammo" attempts.

The suspect fired at officers and officers fired back. The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was struck and taken to a hospital.

One officer was shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say the officer was struck in the upper torso area and remains in critical condition.

The end of Lori Daybell's jury selection and opening statements were pushed from Monday to Wednesday as she appeared in a wheelchair and said she was "very ill."

Daybell's second Arizona trial was supposed to begin Monday.

The victim in the trial, Brandon Boudreaux, was in court waiting.

In the courtroom on Monday, Daybell told Judge Justin Beresky, "I have a terrible headache, I have nausea."

She appeared in a suit while sitting in a wheelchair, holding a mask. All the parties discussed what could be accomplished, but Daybell said she couldn't continue.

"I do have a right to represent myself," said Daybell. "I’m sorry that I’m sick. I did not plan on getting sick. This doesn’t have anything to do with anything other than I’m incapable of moving forward doing a good job representing myself."

Watch the video in the player below on the latest in Daybell's second trial that is expected to begin on Wednesday:

Lori Daybell sick, second trial pushed to Wednesday

A third case of Avian Influenza has been detected at a commercial farm in Maricopa County.

On Monday, the Arizona Department of Agriculture announced poultry tested positive for the bird flu.

Officials say the poultry started showing clinical signs consistent with the virus on May 29. Samples from the location, which has not been disclosed, were submitted to the Arizona Veterinary Diagnostic Lab for preliminary determination. The results were then submitted to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory for confirmation and received on May 30.

Eggs produced after the signs of the virus did not enter the food supply, and there have been no signs of illness in humans.

OdySea Aquarium has launched a stunning new lobby experience that immerses guests in a 360-degree underwater world the moment they step inside.

The aquarium’s expansive, oval-shaped lobby now features a state-of-the-art digital projection mapping system that surrounds visitors with vivid, animated ocean scenes.

Towering 23-foot walls come alive with marine life, including sea lions, penguins, sharks, and jellyfish, accompanied by ocean sounds and dazzling visuals.

The ambitious installation was driven by OdySea founder and CEO Amram Knishinsky, who aimed to create an immersive, emotionally powerful experience.

“We want guests to feel like they’re in the middle of the deep blue sea the second they walk in,” Knishinsky said.

The project faced significant design challenges due to the lobby’s unique shape and iconic Aqua Globes filled with live fish.

Zack Perry