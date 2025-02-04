AM Roundup: News Literacy Week underway, deadly stolen vehicle crash, unseasonable heat

PHOENIX — ABC15 is celebrating News Literacy Week as we also track the latest on Valley protests and a tragic crash that claimed the lives of three people, including an 8-year-old girl.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Record warmth this week in the Valley!

Record warmth is gripping Arizona this week as high pressure builds in, including today! We're forecasting a potentially record-breaking high of 86º in Phoenix, surpassing the previous record of 85º set in 1963.

As part of the News Literacy Project, ABC15's Nick Ciletti went to see how a teacher at Glenn L. Downs Social Sciences Academy in Phoenix is showing his students how to find accurate, reliable sources, debate thoughtfully, and develop research skills that will help beyond their academic careers.

Arizona students learn how to identify misinformation

Mesa police say an 8-year-old girl died at the hospital Monday after a crash that also left two adults dead. A second girl remains hospitalized.

According to investigators, a stolen truck was traveling northbound on Val Vista Drive when it drove left of the center and crashed head-on with a Nissan Armada. A third vehicle was also involved.

Hundreds have gathered to march on immigration rights through the streets of downtown Phoenix Monday night.

Protesters gathered around 4 p.m. by the ICE office on Central Avenue, north of McDowell Road.

Devin Booker officially became the Phoenix Suns' all-time leading scorer on Monday night in Portland.

Booker surpassed Walter Davis' 15,666 career points.

Davis held his record for 40 years, becoming the all-time scorer in 1988.