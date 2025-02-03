2 dead, 2 children hurt after crash along Val Vista Drive near Southern Avenue

MESA, AZ — Two people are dead and two children are hospitalized after a crash in Mesa Monday morning.

The crash occurred along Val Vista Drive south of Southern Avenue around 8 a.m.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash that resulted in four patients.

Two pediatric patients were reportedly taken to hospitals for treatment. Two other people were trapped in vehicles and have been pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic is shut down in the area with no estimated time to reopen.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.