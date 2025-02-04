MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record warmth today in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Record warmth is impacting Arizona this week as high pressure builds in.

After two straight days of record-tying heat, Phoenix could set a new record today with a high of 86 degrees. The current record of 85 was set in 1963.

Overnight temperatures are also trending warmer, with much of the Valley only dipping into the 50s through the week.

While winds will stay light in the Valley, northern Arizona will see gusty conditions on Tuesday, with winds along the I-40 corridor potentially exceeding 35 mph.

By late week, a storm system passing to our north will bring a slight cooldown and a very small chance of a few spotty showers in northern Arizona.

Here in the Valley, dry conditions will continue, which is great news for Phoenix Open fans! Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, light winds, no frost delays, and highs in the 70s and low 80s from Thursday through Sunday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.01" (-0.96" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

