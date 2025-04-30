AM Roundup: New River pastor death investigation, Glendale PD officer will face no charges

Good Wednesday morning! It's the last day of April!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warming up and air quality alerts

Sunshine and dry weather will push temperatures into the low 90s across the Valley today. With light winds and stagnant air, ozone pollution is on the rise. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Phoenix Metro area.

A suspicious death is under investigation in a New River neighborhood.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home located near 20th Street and Calvary Road for reports of a man who was found dead.

When deputies arrived, they located the victim and suspected foul play.

The man has been identified by MCSO as 76-year-old William Schonemann.

Neighbors tell ABC15 they knew the man as "Pastor Bill," who led services at New River Bible Chapel for decades.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office declined to file charges related to the officer-involved shooting from January in Glendale.

According to officials, MCAO notified the City of Glendale on Tuesday.

On January 8, Glendale police shot and killed a man at a park while attempting to locate a domestic violence suspect.

Police say officers were called to the area of 47th and Glendale avenues just after 7 p.m. after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend threatened her with a gun.

Police say the man shot by officers was not the man they were searching for.

MCAO declines charges against Glendale police officer who shot and killed wrong man

A veteran Arizona lawmaker is calling for an investigation into a behavioral health facility following a series of ABC15 Investigations.

“We have to have a top-to-bottom review,” Senator T.J. Shope, R-Casa Grande, said. “We will be calling for some sort of investigation.”

Shope said an investigation is crucial after what ABC15 uncovered at Mingus Mountain Academy, an all-girl behavioral health facility for troubled teens in Prescott Valley.

“It’s disgusting. I mean, I can’t believe some of the things I read,” Shope said.

Shope is the vice chair of the Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee, a group of lawmakers with oversight over the health department the state agency responsible for licensing Mingus.

“We send these kids to these facilities to be taken care of, and the idea is it’s not supposed to be worse than the situation that you’re sending them from,” Shope said.

ABC15 has team coverage on a variety of topics related to President Trump's first 100 days in office for his second term.

Our team is diving into approval ratings, prices, policies, border security, tariffs, and how the Trump Administration is impacting Arizona.

