MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up and air quality alerts

Showers and thunderstorms are firing up across the high country today and there's a slight chance that one or two could move down into the Valley this evening. We expect a lot of evaporation, so we won't get much rainfall but more likely just some gusty winds in places like Anthem, Cave Creek, Carefree, Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, east Mesa and Apache Junction. Up north, these storms may bring lightning and small hail to parts of the high country.
PHOENIX — After a few light showers and gusty winds last night, skies have cleared across most of the state today. Sunshine and dry conditions will help temperatures climb into the low 90s across the Valley.

With stagnant air and plenty of sun, however, pollution is building. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today for the Phoenix metro area.

If you have asthma, COPD, or other respiratory conditions, try to limit your time outdoors during the afternoon when ozone levels peak. Exposure can trigger or worsen asthma and bronchitis, reduce lung function, and make it harder for your body to fight off infections.

Even healthy individuals, especially children, older adults, and anyone exercising outside, could experience symptoms like itchy eyes, coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath.

To help reduce pollution levels, consider carpooling, using public transit, working from home, or waiting until after dark to refuel your vehicle.

Looking ahead, a weak system moves in Friday, bringing a slight chance of showers to the high country and northern Arizona.

A much stronger storm system follows this weekend. This one will bring gusty winds, rain and snow chances, and a significant drop in temperatures.

Winds could gust over 45 mph across higher elevations on Saturday and Sunday, increasing the risk for wildfires.

Colder air arrives Sunday, with temperatures dropping 10 to 20 degrees across the state.

Snow levels could fall to around 5,500 feet by Monday morning, with Flagstaff possibly picking up up to an inch of snow.

In the Valley, there’s a slight chance of isolated showers Sunday as highs fall into the upper 70s. We’ll continue to track changes and keep you updated.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.77" from average)
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
