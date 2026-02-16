AM Roundup: Nancy Guthrie search latest, deadly crash in Sun Lakes, still no answers in Emily Pike's death

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! Many of you may have the day off today, so enjoy it, even if it's not all sunshine in the Valley today!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, February 16; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Back-to-back winter storms set to bring rain, snow and cooler temperatures this week

This Presidents' Day will bring a blanket of clouds, afternoon breezes, and highs in the mid 70s across the Valley.

Rain chances return late tonight, with scattered showers developing after midnight and overnight lows settling into the mid 50s.

The FBI says a glove containing DNA was found about two miles from “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother and appears to match those worn by a masked person outside her front door in Tucson the night she vanished.

The glove, found in a field near the side of the road, was sent off for DNA testing. The FBI said in a statement Sunday that it received preliminary results Saturday and is awaiting official confirmation.

“We can compare the DNA profiles from the known offenders or arrestees to any unknown forensic profiles to see if we can get a link between those people," said forensic DNA expert Matt Quartaro. "The hardest part of any criminal case is finding the evidence to test and making sense of whatever is found, DNA profile-wise and other evidence.”

Later Sunday, Savannah Guthrie released a new video calling for her mother's return.

Still no sign of Nancy Guthrie as search enters third week

A woman has died and four others, including two children, are hurt after a serious crash Sunday afternoon in Sun Lakes.

Arizona Fire and Medical Authority officials say they were called to the intersection near Alma School and Riggs roads just after 12:30 p.m. for the reported crash.

When first responders arrived, they found two cars involved.

Five people, two women, a man, and two children, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

One of the two women has died of her injuries, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the community continue to demand answers one year after authorities found 14-year-old Emily Pike's body off US 60 northeast of Globe.

“It’s just sad to see that a year after her murder, still no justice has been served, the person who’s out there is still on the loose," said Cody Makil.

Advocates gathered at the intersection of Mesa Drive and McKellips Road in Mesa for a walk in Pike's memory on Saturday. Some fear her murder will go unsolved.

Community members demand justice for Emily Pike's murder one year later

A bill at the State Capitol seeks to change how you get treated for common illnesses like the flu, COVID, and strep throat.

Known as the “Test and Treat Bill,” House Bill 2444 would allow pharmacists to test for certain illnesses, then provide treatment on the spot. It is something they can’t do right now in Arizona.

The proposed legislation is set to be heard this week.

In rural Arizona, access to health care can mean long waits. Amanda Wood has seen it, as a mom and a school nurse in Yavapai County.

“My 6-year-old broke her nose, and I had to wait two hours to be seen just to find out it actually was broken,” Wood said. “Parents are waiting in long lines to seek treatment at a pediatrics office in our area. We don't have very many pediatricians, so that pushes it to Urgent Care. Urgent Care is really busy. You'll wait four hours just to be seen for something.”

It’s why she supports House Bill 2444. Right now in Arizona, pharmacists can test for common viruses, but cannot treat positive cases. The proposed legislation would change that.

Bill in state legislature seeks to give pharmacists power to prescribe treatments for common sicknesses