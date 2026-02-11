AM Roundup: Nancy Guthrie latest, two shootings involving Valley police, a lesson in kindness in Gilbert

PHOENIX — Happy Wednesday! We're almost halfway to the weekend — power through!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, February 11; here's what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Temperatures dropping throughout the week

We’re starting the day with more clouds overhead and a slight chance for a passing sprinkle. Even so, it stays warm, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70s around the Valley...about 10 degrees above normal!

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the FBI, has detained an individual for questioning in connection with the abduction of Nancy Guthrie.

The individual was detained during a traffic stop in a location south of Tucson, the source said, and law enforcement is preparing to search a location associated with the individual.

Authorities at a location in Rio Rico, Arizona, just north of Nogales, have confirmed to an ABC15 crew at the scene that their crime scene is connected to the traffic stop that PCSD has connected to the Nancy Guthrie search. PCSD then confirmed to ABC15 that the traffic stop they announced took place in the Rio Rico area.

It's not yet clear if or how that location is connected to Guthrie's disappearance.

It comes after images and video of a masked individual were released in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

FBI releases additional video of masked individual as search for Nancy Guthrie continues

Valley police departments involved in two shootings Tuesday

Valley police departments are investigating two shootings involving officers that happened Tuesday.

The first occurred near I-10 and Litchfield Road in Goodyear around 4 p.m.

Police were responding to a shoplifting call when an officer ran into a suspect matching the description. The suspect tried to take the officer's gun, a struggle ensued, and police eventually shot the man.

He reportedly died from his injuries. An officer was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was later released.

A few hours later in Queen Creek, officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect they say had fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash.

It's not clear what led up to that shooting, but the suspect is reportedly dead, and an officer was hurt in that incident.

The U.S. Army is investigating an incident that possibly involved a military aircraft dropping fuel on multiple Valley neighborhoods, which left one woman with chemical burns to her eye.

Stephanie Bagorio was outside when she felt what she thought was rain falling on her hair and clothes — but the liquid ended up leaving her with an instant reaction that left her in the emergency room.

"The gas fell inside my eyelid," Bagorio said.

Bagorio and several of her neighbors describe a fuel-like chemical that fell from a low-lying helicopter last Thursday that landed on cars and homes off 45th Street and Broadway.

The ABC15 Investigators have confirmed that first responders with the Phoenix Police Department and the Phoenix Fire Department were called Thursday night for medical evaluation after people came in contact with a substance believed to be fuel.

Army investigating if military aircraft dropped fuel on Valley homes, burns woman's eye

In honor of National Random Acts of Kindness Day, students in the Gilbert Elementary Kindness & Service Club are taking over the community.

The students will be plastering the Heritage District with colorful, student-made kindness posters and giving visitors a chance to spread that goodwill even farther with free, kid-designed postcards at local restaurants.

After last year’s project sent 330 messages of “Gilbert Kindness” across four countries and more than 150 cities, these young change-makers are showing that big-hearted ideas can travel a very long way.

How young Gilbert students are spreading kindness across the town