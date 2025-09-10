AM Roundup: Mohave County cold case update, friends hope to honor two teens killed at Mt. Ord

PHOENIX — Happy Wednesday! It will still be hot today, but temperatures are set to fall over the coming days.

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Winds cranking up this week

It's going to be a breezy stretch here in the Valley, starting this afternoon. Winds in the Phoenix metro area could gust up to 30 miles per hour later today. Aside from that, expect mostly sunny skies and hot conditions with a high of 107º.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say new DNA testing and a public tip helped identify a man who was found dead beneath a concrete slab in northern Arizona.

In August 2021, a Dolan Springs resident discovered human remains underneath a concrete slab that he was breaking up on his property.

Investigators believed the body had been buried underneath the concrete for at least 10 years and that the victim, a man, had died from a gunshot wound to the head. However, officials were unable to identify him.

Over the last few years, Othram Inc., a genetic testing lab, made attempts to identify the victim, but there were “no significant leads,” officials say. MCSO says investigators posted a social media request urging anyone with information to come forward.

Man found dead under concrete slab in Dolan Springs identified with new DNA test, public tip

A little over three months since two Valley teens were found shot at a campsite near Mount Ord, their friends want to memorialize them in their senior year traditions.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they do not have any more updates on the investigation into the suspicious deaths of 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and a 17-year-old Evan Clark over Memorial Day weekend.

Kjolsrud’s friend Alexis Augone said she wants to honor the two in what would have been their senior year at Arcadia High School.

"They don't get to finish off their high school experience,” Augone said. "It has been a few months, but it still hurts just as much to think about them and know that we're going to school in a place where they were so often and they're not there anymore."

Friends hope to honor Valley teens killed over summer break

A 17-year-old Arizona student suffered severe heat stroke and burns after being forced to walk home from school in 112-degree heat due to changes in her district's transportation policy.

June Shaver was looking forward to starting her junior year at Dysart High School. She wanted to join volleyball, make new friends, and get her learner's permit.

But her plans were derailed on her second day of classes when she had to walk the approximately two-mile trek home in extreme heat.

"I didn't get the opportunity to do that because of what happened," Shaver said.

During her walk home, Shaver stopped at a corner store for water but began feeling the effects of heat stroke about a block from her El Mirage home.

For more than five decades, a Valley family-run greeting card company called Stonehouse Collection has been uplifting spirits across the country, one card at a time.

Right now, Rick Kersten is preparing for the company's busiest season. Kersten, who is 84 years old, is the one who has made it all possible.

He's still in the studio every day, sketching and dreaming up designs that range from hilarious to heartfelt, and helping families keep the tradition of giving.

Meet the Valley artist who has been creating cards for more than 55 years