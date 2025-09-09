Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Meet the Valley artist who has been creating cards for more than 55 years

ABC15 shares the uplifting story of an 84-year-old creator who is gearing up for another busy season
For more than five decades, a Valley family-run greeting card company called Stonehouse Collection has been uplifting spirits across the country, one card at a time.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — For more than five decades, a Valley family-run greeting card company called Stonehouse Collection has been uplifting spirits across the country, one card at a time.

Right now, Rick Kersten is preparing for the company's busiest season. Kersten, who is 84 years old, is the one who has made it all possible. He's still in the studio every day, sketching and dreaming up designs that range from hilarious to heartfelt, and helping families keep the tradition of giving.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom shares the special story ahead of what may be Kersten's final holiday season as a card creator.

If you're interested in seeing more of Kersten and Stonehouse Collection's work, you can buy cards, labels, seals, stationery, party supplies, flags, and more online.

