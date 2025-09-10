Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds cranking up this week as temperatures drop

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible in parts of our state, but drier air is on the way. That drier air will bring humidity down in the Valley starting today as temperatures top out around 106 degrees in Phoenix.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds cranking up this week as temperatures drop
Posted

PHOENIX — Isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible in parts of our state, but drier air is on the way.

That drier air will continue bringing humidity down in the Valley as temperatures top out around 107 degrees in Phoenix.

We are tracking a storm system that will pass to our north starting today, picking up winds across Arizona and dropping temperatures.

Here in the Valley, peak gusts could hit 30 mph at times today, Thursday and Friday, with gusts up to 45 mph across parts of the high country.

Wind Advisories are in effect today from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. across much of northern Arizona, including places like Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Kingman, Prescott, Flagstaff, Williams, the Grand Canyon, Heber, Winslow and Holbrook.

We may also see a few isolated showers as this storm system passes by, but chances are low (at just 10 percent) in the Valley on Wednesday and Thursday.

As the cooler air moves in with this storm system, temperatures will drop nearly 10 degrees in many Arizona spots by Friday.

Valley highs will drop into the upper 90s with early morning lows in the low to mid 70s heading into the weekend.

More Impact Earth stories:
Mission of Mercy.jpg

Impact Earth

Mission of Mercy provides lifesaving heat relief for vulnerable Valley families

Jorge Torres
poster_2342fa759a7b488aaf7dee4da0734d19.jpg

Impact Earth

Global groundwater vanishing at alarming rate, new ASU study finds

Ashlee DeMartino
Canal 8-20-25

Impact Earth

Coalition forms to protect Arizona's water supply

Adam Klepp

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.15" (-2.86" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.68" (-1.39" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen