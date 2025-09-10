MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds cranking up this week as temperatures drop

PHOENIX — Isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible in parts of our state, but drier air is on the way.

That drier air will continue bringing humidity down in the Valley as temperatures top out around 107 degrees in Phoenix.

We are tracking a storm system that will pass to our north starting today, picking up winds across Arizona and dropping temperatures.

Here in the Valley, peak gusts could hit 30 mph at times today, Thursday and Friday, with gusts up to 45 mph across parts of the high country.

Wind Advisories are in effect today from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. across much of northern Arizona, including places like Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Kingman, Prescott, Flagstaff, Williams, the Grand Canyon, Heber, Winslow and Holbrook.

We may also see a few isolated showers as this storm system passes by, but chances are low (at just 10 percent) in the Valley on Wednesday and Thursday.

As the cooler air moves in with this storm system, temperatures will drop nearly 10 degrees in many Arizona spots by Friday.

Valley highs will drop into the upper 90s with early morning lows in the low to mid 70s heading into the weekend.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.15" (-2.86" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.68" (-1.39" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

