AM Roundup: Mesa man arrested facing child abuse charges, massive earthquake forces evacuations in Hawaii

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - More sizzling heat

The Valley heat isn't going anywhere. We're forecasting a scorching 111º in Phoenix today with overnight lows in the upper 80s. And tomorrow? Another 111º!

The victim's family in a decade-old murder case is dealing with more hurdles in court.

Two Judges have recused themselves back-to-back in the high-profile death of Allison Feldman.

A battle over DNA evidence previously stalled the case against defendant Ian Mitcham. Currently, a trial date is set for October, but the DNA battle still isn't over.

New court documents state a motion was filed to suppress the evidence despite the previous battle.

Mitcham is due back in court on August 8 for a status conference.

He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

A Phoenix church is once again providing critical heat relief services to those experiencing homelessness, nearly a year after a fire destroyed their gymnasium.

The Alhambra Beloved Community Church's gym was deemed a total loss after a fire in August last year, and a suspect was arrested on arson charges in connection with the fire.

The building had been used to provide heat relief services and other community assistance programs.

In the aftermath of the fire, donated clothes, shoes for back-to-school events, and other community resources were destroyed. Now, as Phoenix again faces temperatures of 110º, the church reopened its heat relief services in another building in the last few weeks while the original structure awaits demolition.

It’s been a long, difficult year for the church, but Pastor Miguel Perez and his wife, Gladys, say they’ve had a lot of community support to get through it all.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant child, according to Mesa police.

On Monday, officers responded to an apartment complex near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue for a report of an infant who was not breathing. Police say officers found the infant in "respiratory distress."

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

Officials say Arnold Barney was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center issued a slew of tsunami alerts across Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast following a Magnitude 8.8 earthquake near eastern Russia, in the North Pacific Ocean. Tsunami warnings were in effect for parts of Hawaii and Alaska, Russia’s Kamchatka’s Peninsula and the Pacific coast of Japan.

Early Wednesday, officials dropped tsunami warnings and placed Alaska, Hawaii and US West Coast under tsunami advisories.

The largest tsunami wave struck Maui late Tuesday, with water rising over 5 feet.

Scott Strazzante/AP During a tsunami advisory triggered by an underwater earthquake off the coast of Russia, Gaby Lazlo and Daniel Ramirez visit Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.