Fire crews battle early Sunday morning fire in central Phoenix church complex

PHOENIX — Fire crews battled a fast-moving fire in a church complex in central Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around 1:00 a.m. for the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming out of the church's gym and it had spread into classrooms on the first and second floors.

Phoenix Fire Department

Fire crews were able to stop the spread of the fire any further.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause is not yet known, but it is being investigated.