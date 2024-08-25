Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Fire crews battle early Sunday morning fire in central Phoenix church complex

It happened near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
19th Ave and Glenrosa church fire 8-25-24
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Fire crews battled a fast-moving fire in a church complex in central Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around 1:00 a.m. for the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming out of the church's gym and it had spread into classrooms on the first and second floors.

Church fire 8-25-24

Fire crews were able to stop the spread of the fire any further.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause is not yet known, but it is being investigated.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen