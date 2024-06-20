WATCH: Alhambra neighbors work together to help those less fortunate

PHOENIX — A group of Phoenix residents is coming together to help those who are less fortunate.

Mike and Mary Burnidge, who live in the Alhambra neighborhood, say they provide meals, showers, and cots to people who need them, which can be an important lifeline, especially during the summer heat.

“We served 200…last week,” they said in a message to ABC15. “Our neighbors are all volunteering to bring hope to the least, last and the lost.”

The group meets every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through July 25th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to help the community.

Alhambra Beloved Community Church Outreach pastor Miguel Perez says they’re still in need of help from the community, with donations of water, towels, socks and shoes.

