MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling Valley heat! Slight chance of storms this week

PHOENIX — High pressure is bringing the heat this week and sending temperatures soaring across Arizona.

Temperatures in the Valley are expected to top 110 degrees for most of the week, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To stay safe, drink plenty of water, try to limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and keep your pets inside too.

If you must work outdoors, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or inside to cool off.

Up north, an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for parts of the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet in elevation until 7 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures down in the canyon could reach a dangerously hot 110 to 113 degrees.

Monsoon moisture is moving back in this week, bringing chances for showers and thunderstorms to eastern Arizona.

By Thursday, a few isolated storms may pop up in the Valley, with storm chances increasing later in the evening. The main threats will be gusty winds and areas of blowing dust.

Then, we'll dry out and stay sizzling hot over the weekend.

Daytime highs could approach 113 degrees on Friday, 114 degrees on Saturday, and 112 degrees on Sunday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.18" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.73" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

