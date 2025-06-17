AM Roundup: Measles infectious traveler at Sky Harbor, hiker rescue goes viral

Good Tuesday morning! We're in for more sizzling temperatures across Arizona today!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warnings this week across Arizona

The extreme heat is sticking around the Valley. Extreme Heat Warnings are now in place through Friday, with temperatures climbing to around 111º today. You'll also notice a bit of a breeze this afternoon.

Family and friends of a 19-year-old Phoenix woman are searching for answers after she died in a motorcycle crash, and believe her bike was stolen from the scene.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said on June 8, around 7 pm, there was a single-vehicle crash that happened on the eastbound Interstate 10 near the transition ramp toward Interstate 17. Law enforcement officials say an unknown circumstance caused the motorcyclist to lose control and hit the median wall, falling over.

DPS said the motorcycle remained at the ramp but was then stolen before law enforcement arrived.

Family and friends identified 19-year-old Annabel Force as the motorcyclist who died in the crash.

Wife of killed motorcyclists speaks out

Ice Cube is bringing the "Truth to Power - Four Decades of Attitude" tour to the Valley this September!

“A lot of people have seen me perform, you know, I've been performing in Phoenix and in that area for over 40 years, but they haven't seen a show like this. [This is] my time to reflect, our time to celebrate the music, for me to get into my catalog a little more than just doing the hits, and bring people along this 40-year journey of me and music. So, if you've seen me before, that doesn't matter; this production is going to be the biggest thing I've done since the Up in Smoke Tour. So, I'm looking forward to it,” said Ice Cube in an interview with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez.

The concert will take place at Desert Diamond Arena on September 30.

The well-known artist hopes that concertgoers feel connected to him through the musical journey he’ll take them.

“That they feel closer to me and they understand my journey. You know, where I come from, why I do the kind of music that I do, what's happened to me and my life that's affected the music,” said Ice Cube.

Maricopa County Department of Public Health says a person infectious with measles traveled through Phoenix Sky Harbor last week.

Officials are working with federal, state, and airport officials to protect travelers who may have been exposed.

The public may have been exposed to the measles in this case between 5 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday, June 10. Officials say the exposure points were in Terminal 4, beyond security checkpoints and Concourses C and D.

Measles can linger in the air for up to two hours after the infectious person leaves, and the stated exposure window includes that time, health officials say.

Measles spreads by direct contact with an infected person or through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. A person with measles can give the disease to other people even before they feel sick. Measles can cause serious illness, especially in young children, pregnant women and people with depressed immune systems.

ABC15 spoke with travelers on Monday:

John Zeto didn’t set out to be a hero after retiring from a decades-long career as a firefighter, but when the moment came, he was as ready to help as he was in the firehouse.

Zeto is a retired firefighter who spent the better part of the last year on Arizona’s toughest hiking trails.

One rescue from May of 2024 has stuck with him and bonded him to a fellow hiking enthusiast.

Zeto was hiking the Superstition Mountains when he stumbled upon a stranger who was collapsed on the ground, alone, and fading fast.

“I have no idea why I was prepping for this guy, but I was,” Zito said. “Colt was not supposed to die that day.”

