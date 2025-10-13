AM Roundup: Man missing after weekend storms, deadly Phoenix police shooting

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! We've got some more rain in the forecast today, but once it dries out, the forecast looks like the weather we all live in Arizona for!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, October 13, 2025; here's what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - ABC15 Weather Action Day

A Flood Watch remains in effect today across the Valley as scattered thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some hail. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s.

A search is underway after a man and his truck were swept away in floodwaters near Goodyear early Sunday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reports that they were called to the area near 214th Avenue and Narramore Road around 3:30 a.m. for a report of someone attempting to cross the wash and being swept away by the floodwaters.

MCSO says the truck that was washed away has been located, but the man is still missing.

A friend speaking on behalf of his wife tells ABC15, and MCSO has confirmed, that the man they are searching for is Vincent Upton.

Julie Engelhoff Honea woke up at 3 a.m. Sunday to a loud “kaboom” and her three dogs barking.

She got up and stepped in water.

A river of water poured from the backyard into her home, soaking her floors and walls with mud.

“I had water coming out of my garage,” she told ABC15 as she surveyed the damage Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors in a subdivision near Ellsworth and Broadway roads say at least four homes, possibly more, were extensively damaged in the latest round of storms.

As the area around Globe, Arizona, continues to clean up after destructive and deadly storms, more strong storms dropped heavy rain that led to weekend flooding in the area.

Video from Globe on Sunday showed fast-moving water ripping through the downtown area.

Residents of Globe have been trying to pick up the pieces after floodwaters tore through their homes and businesses about two weeks ago.

ABC15 tried to go up to Globe again late Sunday morning as storms were pushing toward the area, but we were met by a closure of US 60 near Miami.

A man has died after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers Saturday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a fight.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman arguing near an apartment complex.

The man was allegedly holding a knife to the woman's throat and failed to drop the weapon, according to police.

It was at this point that authorities shot their weapon.

