AM Roundup: Lori Daybell extradited to Idaho, West Valley residents notice odor from hay fire

It's Tuesday, and temperatures are beginning to climb again. Hopefully, the monsoon will provide some sweet relief later this week!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, August 19; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - High pressure builds, pushes temperatures up

Extreme heat is making a comeback in the Valley. A strong ridge of high pressure is building over Arizona, pushing our afternoon highs well above normal. We'll top out near 109º today, with overnight lows holding close to 90º.

After being convicted and sentenced in two separate murder conspiracy trials in Arizona, Lori Daybell has been extradited back to Idaho.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the convicted Daybell was extradited to Idaho early Monday morning.

Since April, Daybell faced two trials in Arizona where she faced conspiracy to commit murder charges in both trials.

MCSO released the video below on their social media after the extradition.

Glendale police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a woman near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police say 33-year-old Jesus Preciado Dousten was driving on Camelback Road when he got into an argument with another driver at a red light.

During the argument, Dousten allegedly pulled out a gun and fired in a random direction.

A bullet from his gun struck a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, killing 27-year-old Yarely Ashley Hermosillo, according to Glendale police.

Community members are noticing a hay fire at De Jong Dairy Farm at Broadway and Jackrabbit Trail roads that has been burning for weeks.

Lori Nelton contacted ABC15 when she couldn't get answers about the persistent fire burning about a mile from her neighborhood.

"Channel 15 news was my first step in reaching out," Nelton said.

The fire continues to burn, and Nelson and others are worried about potential health effects from the smoke and odor that has been lingering in their community.

TJ Stevenson, a Phoenix horseman known as Cowboy TJ, is expanding his business to a larger property in Gilbert, marking a significant milestone during Black Business Month.

The Copperstate Riding Club, founded in 2020, has outgrown its original location and is moving to a new two-acre ranch that will allow for expanded services and community outreach.

“I use that to give back to my community the best way I can, so that’s helping people in need,” said Stevenson. “I figured a lot of my friends, we all have troubled pasts, right? What it’s done for them and myself, we could do for other people.”

The expansion comes through a partnership with the Black Chamber of Arizona, highlighting the importance of diversity in the Western equestrian community.

