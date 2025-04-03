AM Roundup: Live AZ Crime Uncovered episode, Ketel Marte contract, deadly Scottsdale shooting

Good Thursday morning! If you enjoyed yesterday's unsettled weather, we're in for more cool temperatures and storm chances again today.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 3, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Rain and snow across Arizona!

We're tracking a series of storm systems moving into Arizona, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for isolated scattered showers in the Valley today.

Expect highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and star second baseman Ketel Marte have agreed to terms on a new contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal runs through 2031 and is worth $116.5 million, $64 million of which is new money.

His previous deal went through a club option season in 2028.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 3, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Police say that "seven people were contacted at the involved residence, including 30-year-old Gino Mendoza who was found with multiple gunshot wounds."

A 25-year-old man has been arrested. According to police the man called 911 to report the shooting and stayed on scene.

Mendoza was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officials say the man was booked into jail for one count of second-degree murder.

Death investigation underway in Scottsdale

Oleg Patsulya was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit international money laundering and conspiracy to export items from the United States without a license in violation of the Export Control Reform Act.

Patsulya admitted to orchestrating a scheme using a shell company in Turkey to get around American sanctions on selling parts to Russia after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Patsulya worked to export aviation technology to Russia and launder money. The Department of Justice said Patsulya’s co-conspirator, Vasilii Sergeyevich Besedin, was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in December.

Patsulya and Besedin admitted to closing a deal with an American company in Arizona for parts, telling the company the parts were going to Turkey when in fact they were being illegally sent to Russia. Patsulya’s company received at least $4.5 million from Russian airline companies through Turkish bank accounts.

ABC15 was the only news crew in the courtroom as three of Patsulya’s children delivered messages to the judge on how loving their father is, deliveries Judge Dominic Lanza described as perhaps the most eloquent he’d heard in his courtroom.

In a special live episode of AZ Crime Uncovered, ABC15 will delve into the Emily Pike case, taking your questions on the case and providing an in-depth look at what we know about the investigation.

Watch live Thursday at 4 p.m. on the ABC15 YouTube or Facebook page, and in this article.

Unsolved violent crimes in Native American communities to get more attention with FBI surge