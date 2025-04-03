MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow across Arizona!

PHOENIX — We’re tracking a series of storm systems moving into Arizona, bringing strong winds, cooler temperatures, and chances for rain and snow.

In the Valley, isolated to scattered showers are possible Thursday and Friday, with some areas picking up around a tenth of an inch of rain.

In northern Arizona, snow levels have dropped to around 4,000 feet. Flagstaff could see an additional one to three inches of snowfall from Thursday evening through Saturday.

Temperatures will remain cool with these storms, keeping Valley highs in the low to mid 70s on Thursday and Friday, nearly 10 degrees below the seasonal average for early April.

By Sunday, high pressure will begin to build again, drying things out and warming us up. Phoenix will climb back into the 90s by Tuesday and could reach the 100s by the end of next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.74" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

