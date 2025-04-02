AZ Crime Uncovered: Who killed Emily Pike?

GLOBE, AZ — Emily Pike, 14, was found dead on Valentine’s Day 2025 when her remains were found along U.S. 60 in Gila County. Pike was reported missing from her group home in Mesa on January 27 and was found dead February 14 off Highway 60 northeast of Globe. The Gila County Sheriff's Office, who has taken the lead on the case, officially identified the teen by February 26.

Pike's family told ABC15 she has become a "symbol" as they push for justice in her case, which has drawn attention to the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. ABC15 has been closely following the case, speaking with Pike's loved ones and agencies part of the taskforce investigating the case.

Our team of investigators has also requested records and interviews regarding the group home where Pike was living when she was reported missing.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE CASE

WHO KILLED EMILY PIKE?

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC15 that they do not have any suspects.

DO AUTHORITIES HAVE ANY LEADS?

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that investigators have 10 active tips that are being followed up on.

WHO IS INVESTIGATING THE CASE?

The Gila County Sheriff's Office is taking the lead on the investigation. A taskforce has been put together to help work the case, which includes the Mesa Police Department, San Carlos Apache Police, the FBI, and BIA.

IS ANYONE INVESTIGATING THE GROUP HOME?

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has issued a licensing inquiry into the group home, which was operated by Sacred Journey Inc. At last check, no action had been taken by DCS. ABC15 was told by a spokesperson that this the standard process to see if appropriate steps were taken by the group home.

"At this time, the Department does not believe any action taken, or not taken, by the group home caused the terrible outcome in this case," said a DCS spokesperson.

WHERE WAS SHE FOUND?

Her partial remains were found off mile post 277 along Highway U.S. 60, however, some of Pike's remains have not been found.

ARE AUTHORITIES SEARCHING?

The Gila County Sheriff's Office said they have used cadaver dogs for searches in the area where Pike was found but have yet to find any additional remains. ABC15 has followed along with community volunteers as they walk the area just off the highway.

TIPS?

If you have any information about who killed Emily Pike, you are asked to call the Gila County Sheriff's non-emergency line at 928-402-8888.

REWARD?

The San Carlos Apache tribe is offering a $75,000 reward to help find the person who killed Emily Pike.