Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks agree to reworked $116.5 million contract

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks and star second baseman Ketel Marte have agreed to terms on a new contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal runs through 2031 and is worth $116.5 million, $64 million of which is new money. AZCentral.com’s Nick Piecoro adds there is an additional year that is a player option and $46 million is deferred money.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro adds there is a five-team no-trade clause and no signing bonus.

His previous deal went through a club option season in 2028.

