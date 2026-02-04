AM Roundup: Latest on search for Nancy Guthrie, West Valley residents speak out on ICE warehouse

PHOENIX — Good Wednesday morning. We're following many big stories today, including the latest twists in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie out of Tucson.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, February 4; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Winds picking up as near-record warmth continues

High pressure is bringing some incredible, unseasonably warm weather to the Valley this week. We’re tracking a near-record high of 84º this afternoon. It’ll stay warm, but winds turn breezy with gusts up to 25 miles per hour across the Valley.

The search continues into a fourth day for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson-area home late Saturday night.

On Tuesday, the third day of the search, multiple media outlets, including our sister station in Tucson, received an alleged ransom note mentioning Guthrie.

It's not clear if the note is authentic.

Pima County authorities continue to keep details close to the vest as the search continues for the missing 84-year-old.

Latest on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie

A Mesa school employee is in custody after he allegedly sent inappropriate texts to a teenage student.

Mesa police say on Monday afternoon, they received a call from administrators at Empower Academy near Sossaman and Guadalupe roads after the school leaders had discovered the inappropriate text messages.

Police believe 24-year-old Dominic Sette, a teacher's aide at the school, allegedly had been communicating with the teen boy for months.

In those texts, he reportedly had asked for inappropriate pictures of the victim in the texts.

On Tuesday, Sette was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Hours of public comment, dozens of speakers and hundreds of West Valley community members showed up to the Surprise City Council meeting on Tuesday to voice their opinions on a recently purchased ICE warehouse.

According to Maricopa County records, DHS paid more than $70 million in cash for a 418,000-square-foot property in the city.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said holding facilities are going up all around the country.

The majority of Tuesday night's speakers voiced opposition to the facility.

“I just cannot stand for this. And then they're going to house people in a warehouse. We do not warehouse people in our country. This isn't the United States I grew up in,” one woman said. " They're holding them in our neighborhood, close to schools, close to stores, to neighborhoods."

Hundreds pack Surprise City Council meeting, protest outside over ICE facility

What started as a simple “can we bring our dogs here?” has grown into a full-blown neighborhood movement near 32nd Street and Osborn Road in Phoenix.

On a vacant lot owned by Dayspring United Methodist Church, a once-forgotten fenced field has become a thriving community dog park, built, fixed, and cared for entirely by neighbors.

When budget issues threatened to dry the park out for good, residents rallied, raised thousands of dollars, and literally brought the grass back to life.

Phoenix community revitalizes empty lot, creating thriving dog park