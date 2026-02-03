WATCH: Phoenix community revitalizes empty lot, creating thriving dog park

PHOENIX — What started as a simple “can we bring our dogs here?” has grown into a full-blown neighborhood movement near 32nd Street and Osborn Road in Phoenix.

On a vacant lot owned by Dayspring United Methodist Church, a once-forgotten fenced field has become a thriving community dog park, built, fixed, and cared for entirely by neighbors.

When budget issues threatened to dry the park out for good, residents rallied, raised thousands of dollars, and literally brought the grass back to life.

ABC15's Cameron Polom shows how a handful of dog walkers turned a patch of dirt into a place of connection, kindness, and community. Watch the full story in the video player above.