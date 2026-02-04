MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up as near-record warmth continues

PHOENIX — High pressure is bringing incredible unseasonable to the Valley this week!

Temperatures are running 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early February and Phoenix will likely be within a couple of degrees of another daily record on Wednesday.

The forecast is at 84 degrees Wednesday afternoon. The record is 86, set in 2025.

Mornings will stay mild and comfortable, with lows generally in the 50s across the Valley.

Winds will get breezy on Wednesday and Thursday, with gusts at 25 mph in the Valley and up to 35 mph across the high country.

This could impact play at the Annexus Pro-AM and WM Phoenix Open first round this week, but at this point winds do look to lighten up by Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the second, third and fourth rounds.

Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm, though. Daily highs will top out near 80 degrees at TPC Scottsdale and the conditions will stay dry, so make sure you are hydrating all day if you are headed out to the Phoenix Open.

The UV Index will be in the moderate range, giving us only 45 minutes to be outside between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. before sunburn sets in. So, seek the shade, bring a hat and slather on the sunscreen throughout the day.

An approaching storm system early next week could bring cooler air, more clouds and maybe even some rain chances. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.79" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

