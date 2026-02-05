AM Roundup: Latest on Guthrie search, Teens challenge ICE, Two AZDPS crew members killed in helicopter crash

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday, and happy WMPO opening day! The first round of the Phoenix Open is sure to wow many golf watchers today through the weekend!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Winds stick around as unseasonable warmth continues

High pressure continues to bring unseasonable warmth to the valley.

Highs will climb into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

It’ll stay breezy at times, with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Overnight lows remain in the mid-50s.

The family of Nancy Guthrie released a video statement Wednesday night as authorities continue to search for the missing 84-year-old.

“As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us,” Nancy's daughter, TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie said in the video.

Nancy Guthrie went missing from her Tucson area home over the weekend and is still missing.

More federal resources started arriving on Wednesday as the search intensified.

Beyond the walkouts, students from across the Valley sat down with ABC15's Craig McKee to talk about their fear and frustration over ICE operations and how they're reshaping their daily lives, from classrooms to family dinner tables.

This town hall came together after nearly 3 dozen people were arrested during ICE raids at Valley Zipps Sports Grill locations.

In a candid town hall, they challenge both political parties, demand accountability for federal agents, and confront critics who dismiss their walkouts as an excuse to skip class.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem visited the southern Arizona border on Wednesday and held a news conference in Nogales.

The Secretary focused on the success she said the department has had in securing the border under President Trump.

Noem said that since the President has been in office, daily encounters at the border dropped 95%. She also emphasized that average daily apprehensions dropped from 5,100 per day during the Biden administration to less than 250 per day now.

Furthermore, Noem stated that Fentanyl deaths have dropped 30% since they secured the border.

Two Arizona Department of Public Safety crew members died Wednesday evening when their helicopter crashed while providing air support during an active shooter incident in Flagstaff.

The AZDPS Ranger Helicopter crew was assisting the Flagstaff Police Department and other law enforcement agencies when the aircraft went down on February 4.

According to officials, both the pilot and the trooper/paramedic on board were killed in the crash. Their identities have not been released.

Before the helicopter crash, law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting with the active shooting suspect.