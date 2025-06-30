AM Roundup: Lake Havasu boater death, scorching heat, July 4th deals, Oak Ridge Fire

Good Monday morning! After a sizzling weekend, we're in for another scorcher!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, June 30; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Dangerous heat

The record-breaking heat is back in the Valley today! We're expecting a scorching high of 117º with overnight temperatures only dipping into the low 90s. Tomorrow stays dangerously hot too, with a high near 113º. There's a 20% chance of a monsoon storm tomorrow evening.

Evacuations have been ordered for some residents southwest of Window Rock in Eastern Arizona due to a wildfire.

The Oak Ridge Fire, burning in Apache County, southwest of Saint Michaels, Arizona, sparked Saturday afternoon.

It has burned approximately 1,800 acres and is at 0% containment, according to an update around noon on Sunday.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported at this time.

The Commission on Emergency Management declared a state of emergency on Sunday, calling for additional resources amid the fire.

Navajo Nation Police

A young boy has died after he was pulled from a Chandler city pool Sunday night.

Chandler fire officials say they were called to the Hamilton Aquatic Center near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road for a reported drowning.

They arrived and found that lifeguards had pulled a 4-year-old boy from the pool.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died at the hospital.

A California teenager died while operating a watercraft on Lake Havasu over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety was alerted about a person in the water who was not breathing.

Officials say it happened in the area of Body Beach on Lake Havasu.

During an initial investigation, MCSO says the teen, identified as a 17-year-old from Moreno Valley, California, was operating a personal watercraft by himself during the incident.

Save some money and still have fun with these Phoenix-area deals and freebies from June 30-July 6.



The Mexicano has launched ‘All-You-Can-Eat Taco Thursdays.’ Guests can kick off the weekend early with endless tacos for just $8.88 per person, only on Thursdays! (Bar area only. Dine-in only. No carryout or to-go boxes.) Taco selections include potato, al pastor, shrimp and crunchy beef.

National Caesar Salad Day is on July 4, and Salad and Go is offering Caesar salads for just $4.

Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit is offering free pet microchips before July 4 when you bring your dog to get spayed/neutered. The offer is valid through July 3. To book, go online or call 602-909-5383.

Fourth of July weekend at Chase Field: Enjoy a two-day Fireworks Spectacular on July 3-4, and the first 20,000 fans on July 5 will receive a Patriotic Tee for free!

: Enjoy a two-day Fireworks Spectacular on July 3-4, and the first 20,000 fans on July 5 will receive a Patriotic Tee for free! Lucky Strike’s 2025 Summer Season Pass: For one price, enjoy 2 games of bowling every day, free shoe rental, arcade play, food & drink discounts, and more—all summer long!

