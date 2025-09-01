AM Roundup: Labor Day demonstrations, Powerball reaches $1.1B, weather changes

Happy Labor Day! We hope you can relax and enjoy the holiday today, and know that this summer is approaching its end!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, September 1; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Hot Labor Day on tap

The hot Labor Day weekend stretch continues here in the Valley! Phoenix will climb to 109º today with overnight lows near 90, and there's a slight chance for a monsoon storm.

Valley labor activists are coming out in full force to demonstrate for Labor Day on Monday.

The group Fuerte Arts Movement is joining in on a “die-in” organized by the Workers Over Billionaires Coalition, looking to highlight what they view as destructive corporate greed and attacks on working people.

They will be using tombstones to illustrate the human cost.

Demonstrations are being planned in places like Scottsdale and the state capitol.

Payson police say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the parking lot near the Payson Denny's restaurant around 10 a.m. near Beeline Highway and Bonita Street, after reports of a woman who had been shot inside a car.

Police say a man, who was later identified as 22-year-old Donald Nash of Phoenix, was arrested after allegedly shooting 20-year-old Keonna Honanie, also of Phoenix.

Honanie was taken to a hospital where she later died.

ChatGPT, AI chatbots, and the growing world of artificial intelligence: it's another conversation parents may not have planned on having with their kids.

A new Harvard study found that half of all young adults have already used AI, and younger kids are quickly joining in.

Karl Ernsberger, a former high school teacher turned AI entrepreneur, says that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“It is here to stay. It’s like people trying to resist the Industrial Revolution,” Ernsberger said.

Ernsberger believes tools like chatbots can be powerful for learning, but only if kids and parents know the limits.

Here’s what parents need to know about artificial intelligence

Labor Day is bringing Americans more than a day off this year; it could make someone the country's newest billionaire!

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since late May, and Monday's estimated jackpot currently stands at $1.1 billion.

If someone wins the jackpot on Monday, it would be the fifth-largest prize in Powerball's history.

The winner can either choose to receive the $1.1 billion over 30 annual payments or they can choose the lump sum payment option.

The lump sum payment is currently estimated to be $498.4 million.