Valley labor activists to demonstrate on Labor Day holiday

PHOENIX — Valley labor activists are coming out in full force to demonstrate for Labor Day on Monday.

The group Fuerte Arts Movement is joining in on a “die-in” organized by the Workers Over Billionaires Coalition, looking to highlight what they view as destructive corporate greed and attacks on working people.

They will be using tombstones to illustrate the human cost.

Demonstrations are being planned in places like Scottsdale and the state capitol.

“We see that our rights, our priorities are not being represented by the current Congress and they’re not being represented by the people who are making the decisions with our tax dollars,” said Fuerte Arts Movement Executive Director and Co-Founder Xenia Orona.

According to the US Department of Labor, the year 1882 saw the first-ever Labor Day holiday celebrated in New York City.

In 1894, President Grover Cleveland made it a national holiday, honoring the labor movement and American workers.