AM Roundup: Jimmy Kimmel returns tonight, deadly Guadalupe shooting

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! We'll be drying out and heating up over the next couple of days, but there are rain chances later in the week.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, September 23; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heating up this week before our next chance of rain arrives

High pressure is moving in, drying things out across Arizona and cranking up the heat! Sunshine takes over in the Valley with highs back above 100º today.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will return to air on ABC on Tuesday night, the network announced in a statement.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, said in a statement to CNN. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was abruptly and indefinitely taken off the air last week after Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr and networks of affiliate stations owned by Sinclair and Nextstar threatened ABC over comments Kimmel made in a monologue about the MAGA movement’s response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Guadalupe.

Officials were called to a neighborhood near Priest Drive and Guadalupe around 8:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a man who had been shot. Officials say the victim, only identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reportedly saw people running from the scene, and officials are investigating a home in the area that witnesses say may be connected.

No suspects are in custody, but there is an "investigative lead" that they are actively looking into.

The daughters of murder victim Marina Ramos have been found alive decades after the death of their mom. The women, who were unknowingly missing as babies back in 1989, told ABC15 they had no idea their mom was killed in Mohave County, Arizona.

ABC15 has closely followed this case for years, first sitting down with Mohave County Sheriff's Office investigator Lori Miller in 2023.

It was then that Miller was finally able to identify Marina's body. The 28-year-old had been buried as a "Jane Doe" after being stabbed and left in the desert back in mid-December 1989. It wasn't until Miller made contact with her family that the investigator discovered Marina's daughters had also been missing ever since.

Miller always said she believed the two girls, Elizabeth and Jasmin Ramos, were alive. The sisters were both babies — Jasmin being just months old — when they went missing.

Missing sisters found alive decades after mother's murder in Mohave County

Like many combat veterans, Joe Nichols carries invisible scars that only those who have served can fully grasp.

Recently, however, the Valley Navy veteran found himself on a journey that stretched far beyond the battlefield and far beyond anything he imagined.

For 84 days, Joe paddled more than 2,000 miles down the mighty Mississippi River, from northern Minnesota all the way to the Gulf of Mexico.

His mission? Healing. Connection. Purpose.

Downriver strong: Valley veteran paddles 2K miles of Mississippi River