Downriver strong: Valley veteran paddles 2K miles of Mississippi River

PHOENIX — Like many combat veterans, Joe Nichols carries invisible scars only those who have served can fully grasp.

Recently, however, the Valley Navy veteran found himself on a journey that stretched far beyond the battlefield and far beyond anything he imagined.

For 84 days, Joe paddled more than 2,000 miles down the mighty Mississippi River, from northern Minnesota all the way to the Gulf of Mexico.

His mission? Healing. Connection. Purpose.

It was all part of Warrior Expeditions, a free program built to help veterans trade anxiety and PTSD for adventure and camaraderie.

Every trip is equipped with gear, food, lodging and every stop along the way reminds these warriors they are not alone.

Communities celebrate them, and fellow veterans often open their doors to give them rest.

Nichols said he believes more veterans battling trauma should take this journey with Warrior Expeditions, which has already transformed countless lives, one mile at a time.